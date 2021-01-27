USDA Release Final Hemp Rule, Lowers Negligence Percentage

U.S. hemp producers are breathing a little easier with loosened restrictions in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s hemp production final rule, released Jan. 15. Most notably, the updated rule includes changes to provisions in negligence violations for hemp producers regarding THC content.

In the final rule, the negligence threshold has been raised from .5% to 1% THC. The interim rule would have required the destruction of the crop and possible negligence charges for the producer, should a plant tested for THC exceed the .5% threshold.

Staying below that threshold would be a thin line for farmers to walk, according to Henry Baskerville, partner at Fortis Law Partners with a cannabis law practice. Both CBD and THC content increase the longer a plant grows, Baskerville said. If a harvest comes too early, there might not be enough CBD; if it happens too late, then there’s too much THC.

Hemp and cannabis come from the same family of plant, cannabis sativa. Hemp is illegal and unusable as a product if it develops too much THC, referred to as going “hot.” Hemp produces low levels of THC — around 0.3% or less — while cannabis plants typically contain 5-20% THC. Hemp is cultivated for use in products, such as textiles, paper, construction material and personal care products, while marijuana is used as psychotropic drug. In general, a level of about 1% THC is considered the threshold for cannabis to have a psychotropic effect or an intoxicating potential, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Raising the threshold to 1% was a “huge deal,” according to Baskerville. “At least here they have recognized that someone can try to comply with the laws.”

