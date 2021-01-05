Up and Coming Lawyers 2021

Each year, Law Week Colorado surveys law firms and corporate law departments to help find the best of the best among rising stars in the legal community. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The information you provide may or may not be used in the publication of our Oct. 4 edition of the paper. The survey should not take longer than 5 minutes to complete. Take the survey here.

If you have questions about the survey or if you are having technical difficulties, please contact the Law Week newsroom at 303-292-1212 or email the managing editor, Tony Flesor at [email protected]

