Legal Lasso: U.S. Senate Begins Confirmations

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Redefines Common Law Marriage

The Colorado Supreme Court delivered a trio of opinions last week in cases that bring a test to determine common law marriage more in line with modern social norms.

Colorado Sues BLM

Gov. Jared Polis is suing the BLM and is asking a federal judge to overturn the Resource Management Plan for nearly a swath of federal land in western Colorado. The lawsuit claims that William Pendley was never formally approved by the U.S. Senate as director of the BLM and, thus, did not have the authority to approve the RMP.

Coloradans’ Insurrection Involvement

A third Colorado man is facing criminal charges alleging his involvement with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Boebert Refutes Claims That She Gave a Capitol Tour

A Tennessee Congressman said he saw Rep. Lauren Boebert give a Capitol tour to a large group of people in the days before the insurrection. He did not accuse her of any wrongdoing, but Boebert says he is wrong.

DA Won’t Prosecute Police Officer

The Weld County DA is refusing to prosecute cases involving a Fort Lupton police officer who was acquitted last year in the killing of an unarmed 46-year-old man. (Denver Post)

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Could Face Jail Time

The D.C. Attorney General said President Donald Trump could face criminal charges and six months of jail time in relation to the Capitol riot.

Another Google Suit

States are reportedly preparing yet another lawsuit against Google, this one focused on the company’s Play store on for Android devices.

Senate Juggles Impeachment, Confirmations

The Senate is beginning the confirmation process for President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees.

SCOTUS Declines Major Patent Case

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a pharmaceutical patent case after an appeals court invalidated a $2.5 billion verdict.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? Reach out to us at [email protected]