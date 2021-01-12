Legal Lasso: U.S. House to Vote on 25th Amendment Resolution

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Rep. Boebert Responds to Critics

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she doesn’t condone the Capitol riot, and she criticized those who’ve called for her to resign. (Denver Post)

Colorado Rep. Among Lawmakers Who Marched Last Week

Incoming Colorado state Rep. Ron Hanks was among the Republican lawmakers who marched at the Capitol last week, though he said he went around to the back of the building and didn’t enter with the crowd.

Supreme Court Rules on Common Law Marriage

The Colorado Supreme Court delivered opinions in three cases yesterday that further define the boundaries of common law marriage, particularly as it relates to same-sex couples.

SCOTUS to Rule on Student Athlete Assistance

The U.S. Supreme Court said last week it will take up a case that questions whether NCAA rules can limit financial assistance provided to college athletes.

Colorado’s Community Lenders Disburse PPP

The third wave of PPP loans hit yesterday, with money going toward community lenders to avoid money primarily going toward large borrowers. (Denver Post)

IN NATIONAL NEWS

House to Vote on 25th Amendment Resolution

The U.S. House will vote today on a resolution to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. If that fails, the chamber will next move forward with articles of impeachment.

Petition Asks to Disbar Senators

More than 7,000 lawyers have signed a petition to have Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley disbarred over their actions last week and leading up to it — namely trying to overturn the outcome of the election.

California Bar Pass Rate Ticks Up

California announced its bar exam results. The notoriously difficult state bar saw a pass rate of 60.7% for its October exam, higher than the roughly 50% from this time last year.

Immigration Actions Will be Hard to Undo

Some of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration will be hard for the Biden administration to undo, since courts have ruled that the government should consider both the scope of authority as well as underlying reasons for actions taken.

