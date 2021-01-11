Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Arguments Coming Up

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Arguments

The Colorado Supreme Court will hold its first oral arguments of 2021 this week, with cases dealing with speed reading at the legislature and a discovery dispute in the Porter Adventist Hospital litigation.

One Year With the Red Flag Law

Colorado’s red flag law has been put to use 112 times in its first year on the books. The Denver Post gives the rundown on the range of situations where it was used. (Denver Post)

Rep. Neguse Wants a 25th Amendment Ousting

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse joined a group of congresspeople urging Republican leaders to use the 25th Amendment to force President Donald Trump out of office early in order to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Unemployment Update

The state launched its new unemployment system, and 30,000 out-of-work Coloradans logged on to seek payment by Sunday evening.

Finding Fraud

And of the 30,000+ unemployment claims, about 20% were flagged as potentially fraudulent.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Federal Prosecutors in the ‘Crucible’ After Capitol Raid

With few arrests actually made last Wednesday, when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors and law enforcement are working around the clock to identify and charge suspects.

BigLaw Attorneys Resign Over Trump Call

Two BigLaw attorneys who were on the call with President Trump where he asked the Georgia secretary of state for help gaining votes have since resigned from their jobs.

SCOTUS Arugments

The U.S. Supreme Court is resuming oral arguments this week as well, with arguments today in a case questioning whether certain noncitizens facing deportation are eligible for bond hearings while they assert claims that they are not eligible for removal to a certain country.

Parler Drives Free Speech Debate

Parler, the social media app popular with far-right personalities and their followers, is now at the center of a conversation about the First Amendment and corporate censorship. (New York Times)

