Legal Lasso: Spencer Fane Adds to Denver Office

IN LOCAL NEWS

Spencer Fane Grows Denver Office

Spencer Fane has added 10 attorneys, including four partners, to its insurance practice today with a group lateral move from a Denver-based litigation firm.

Rudy Giuliani Sued Over Fraud Claims

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems has filed a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over his baseless claims that Dominion was at the center of an election-fraud scheme.

Coloradans at the Capitol Have a Big Job This Week

Colorado Reps. Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse are preparing for their role as impeachment managers in the impeachment trial set up in the Senate this week.

Judges Are Hard to Convince on Coronavirus Claims

Federal judges in Colorado rejected the overwhelming majority of requests from inmates for sentence reductions due to coronavirus concerns. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

State Lawmakers Plan Climate Change Action

Democratic lawmakers are expected to bring a package of climate-change-focused bills when they return next month, and some of those bills are intended to light a fire under Gov. Jared Polis to get him to act faster on the issue. (Denver Post)

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Kentucky AG Could Face Impeachment Over Breonna Taylor Case

Three former grand jurors who reviewed Breonna Taylor’s case have joined a petition to the Kentucky Legislature to impeach the state’s attorney general over his “breach of public trust” and other actions that involved the case.

SCOTUS Tosses Emoluments Lawsuits

The U.S. Supreme Court threw out two emoluments clause lawsuits against Former President Donald Trump, saying the cases are moot.

Will the Solicitor General Stay the Course?

President Joe Biden’s new solicitor general has some tough decisions to weigh regarding whether to change the government’s position in cases that have already gone before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Suspended Attorney Faces New Charges

A suspended Chicago family law attorney faces additional sexual assault and sexual abuse charges involving attacks on two women he knew through his law practice.

