Legal Lasso: Robinhood Sued Over GameStop Trading

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Man Indicted for D.C. Riot Participation

A Woodland Park man who was arrested in relation to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection was indicted by a Washington, D.C., grand jury on charges of assaulting U.S. Capitol police officers, interrupting a government proceeding and damaging government property.

COVID in Prisons

A new report says the COVID-19 virus has spread within Colorado prisons to infect more than 16,000 inmates, killing 32.

United Power Sues PUC

United Power Inc. filed a lawsuit against the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, saying it breached its duty as a state regulator by dismissing a complaint and appeal to leave a power supply agreement. (Boulder Daily Camera)

Colorado to Resume Unemployment Extensions

Coloradans whose unemployment benefits expired with a federal extension at the end of last year will soon be able to resume benefits, and some will receive a bonus.

Few Feds Moved to Colorado With the BLM

It’s still unclear whether the BLM will stay in Grand Junction, but Trump administration’s decision to move the office to Colorado caused many employees to leave the agency rather than move with it.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Robinhood Sued for GameStop Stoppage

Users of the stock trading app Robinhood are pursuing a class action lawsuit against the company, saying it manipulated the stock market by blocking users from purchasing GameStop stocks, which caused the stock’s price to fall amid a surge.

GC Cracks Down on Diversity Benchmarks

Coca-Cola’s general counsel is demanding change from outside counsel on diversity. The company is setting new diversity requirements and telling law firms to join together if they can’t meet them.

California Offers a Retroactive Fix to its Tough Bar

The California Supreme Court is offering a path to practice to people who failed to pass the state’s bar exam but would have met the new cut score.

Jeopardy! Contestant Dishes About Kagan

One attorney Jeopardy! contestant’s win streak continued, while another provided some interesting insight into one Supreme Court justice’s poker skill.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? Reach out to us at [email protected]