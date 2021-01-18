Legal Lasso: Rep. Boebert Sued for Blocking Constituent on Twitter

Correction: Friday’s Legal Lasso incorrectly stated that John Eastman was involved with the CU Law School; he is not. His courses at the University of Colorado–Boulder have been canceled.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Rep. Boebert Faces Lawsuit for Twitter Actions

Rep. Lauren Boebert is being sued in federal court by one of her constituents who claims she violated her free speech rights by blocking her on Twitter.

Boatright Discusses His Plans as Chief

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright stepped into his new role on Jan. 1. He recently discussed how he’ll take the courts into the post-pandemic future. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

Colorado Gets Duped on Vaccine Distribution

Gov. Jared Polis had some sharp criticism for President Donald Trump after finding out Colorado would receive far fewer coronavirus vaccines than promised and the “stockpile” they are said to come from doesn’t exist.

Von Miller Under Investigation

Another Bronco might be in legal trouble — Von Miller is under criminal investigation by the Denver Police Department, though details haven’t been released yet about what the investigation is about.

Quiet at the Capitol

Despite a nationwide rallying cry for protests at statehouses, Colorado’s Capitol was quiet yesterday. Members of the media outnumbered protesters at Colorado’s rally. (Denver Post)

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Former Top DOJ Officials Blamed for Family Separations

A new report from the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General described then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as “the driving force” behind the Trump administration’s migrant family separation policy.

NYPD Sued Over Protests

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the NYPD with claims that the department used excessive force in dealing with last summer’s George Floyd protests. (New York Times)

Biden Nominates Leaders for Watchdog Agencies

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler to lead the SEC and FTC member Rohit Chopra to lead the CFPB.

BigLaw Firm Cuts Back

While the legal industry has been slowly adding jobs back, Norton Rose Fulbright is restructuring in its Europe, Middle East, and Asia offices, and more than 130 jobs will be cut.

