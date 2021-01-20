Legal Lasso: President Biden Sworn in

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Denver Lobbyist’s Son Receives Presidential Pardon

Drew “Bo” Brownstein, the son of one of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s Norman Brownstein, was among those who received an 11th hour pardon from President Donald Trump. Drew Brownstein was convicted in 2012 after pleading guilty to insider trading.

Supreme Court Dismisses Porter Hospital Appeal

The Colorado Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from Porter Adventist Hospital that sought to keep company documents released through an open records request from being used in a lawsuit.

Most of Colorado’s Congressional Contingent Attend Inauguration

Five of Colorado’s congresspeople are attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden today. Reps. Doug Lamborn, Lauren Boebert, Diana DeGette and Ed Perlmutter will be absent, mostly citing pandemic or security concerns for their absence. (Denver Post)

Colorado Bar to be Held Online

Colorado’s bar exam will be held online in February, with a few security and privacy safeguards to protect the test-takers and the test itself.

Woman Found Competent for Murder Trial

The stepmother of a slain 11-year-old was found competent to stand trial for the child’s murder.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Biden and Harris Sworn In

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in this morning, marking a change in party control in Washington, D.C. Biden was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, whose confirmation he opposed.

Trump’s Pardons

In President Donald Trump’s final hours, he issued 73 pardons and 70 commutations, mostly for individuals convicted of white collar crimes, including for Lil Wayne and Steve Bannon.

Former General Counsel Pays Multimillion-Dollar Penalty

Retired Wells Fargo general counsel James Strother will pay a $3.5 million civil penalty in a settlement with the Department of the Treasury’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Lawyer Arrested in Connection to Capitol Riot

A Georgia lawyer was arrested last week for allegedly participating in the U.S. Capitol riot Jan. 6 and bragging about it on Facebook.

