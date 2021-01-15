Legal Lasso: Polis Shares Greenhouse Gas Roadmap

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Polis Releases Greenhouse Gas Roadmap

Gov. Jared Polis released his “Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap” yesterday, which outlines rules and legislation recommended for reaching emissions reductions.

Colorado Cities Ask for Federal Help With Vaccine Rollout

The mayors of Denver and Aurora are asking President-elect Joe Biden for direct access to COVID-19 vaccines and funding to speed up distribution. (Denver Post)

Melvin Gordon Pleads Not Guilty

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon pleaded not guilty to a DUI he received in October. He could face suspension from the NFL for three games, depending on the outcome of the case.

Olympic Swimmer Arrested for Rioting in D.C.

A former Olympian from Colorado was arrested this week for joining the mob that storming the U.S. Capitol last week.

Senate Pull Double Duty

Michael Bennet says the U.S. Senate will handle the impeachment of President Donald Trump and begin working on the Biden administration agenda simultaneously. So he’s going to be extra busy for a little while.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Law Professor ‘Retires’ Following Insurrection

Law professor and conservative scholar John Eastman is retiring, according to his employer, Chapman University, after spreading unsubstantiated allegations about voter fraud last week, prior to the Capitol insurrection. Eastman’s courses at CU Law School have also been canceled

The Possibility of Incitement Charges

Legal experts seem to agree that President Donald Trump likely won’t face criminal charges for inciting the attack on the Capitol. But it’s not impossible.

None of the President’s Men

The attorneys who represented President Donald Trump at his first impeachment trial are not representing him again, and the president is having a hard time finding replacements.

Biden Details Economic Recovery Plan

President-elect Joe Biden outlined his economic recovery plan, which includes sending out $1,400 checks, adding to unemployment benefits and providing more aid for businesses and local governments.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones?