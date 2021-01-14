Legal Lasso: Legislature Starts With Contentious First Day

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

An Unprecedented Rough Start to the Legislature

Republicans came out swinging on the first day of the legislature with challenges to Democrats’ leadership nominations and procedural rules.

Space Force Moves to Alabama

Colorado Springs will not be the permanent home of the U.S. Space Force after all. The Trump administration announced the military branch will move to Huntsville, Alabama.

Denver Police Officials Discuss Protest Response

Public safety officials acknowledged Denver police “sometimes mishandled” last summer’s events, though they defended the department’s actions overall.

Colorado Man Threatened to Kill Speaker Pelosi

A Colorado resident drove to the U.S. Capitol last week with an assault rifle, handgun and 2,500 rounds of ammunition and was arrested after he made threats to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Denver Post)

Parler Lawsuit Filed in Denver

A Colorado man is among the plaintiffs suing Amazon in federal court in Denver for removing Parler, the social media app favored by right wing extremists for its laissez-faire attitude toward the content shared on the site. (Boulder Daily Camera)

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Illinois Leads in Bail Reform

The Illinois General Assembly passed a criminal justice overhaul that makes it the first state in the country to do away with cash bail.

Courthouses Tighten Security

Courthouses around the country are reconsidering their security following news that Trump supporters considered storming courthouses.

AG Organization Official Resigns After Capitol Riot

The executive director of the Republican Attorneys General Association has resigned in response to backlash to the organization’s decision to urge people to march to the U.S. Capitol.

Appellate Court Considers Whether Sexual Rumors Are Covered Under Title IX

A federal appeals court in Denver will consider whether false rumors about a professor having a sexual relationship with a student are sufficiently related to his gender to be covered by federal anti-discrimination law.

