Legal Lasso: Lawsuit Prompts Change in RTD’s Hiring

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Lawsuit Prompts RTD to Change Hiring Practices

After settling a lawsuit brought by a rejected job applicant, RTD said it will no longer automatically reject applicants who have a certain number of points on their license.

Colorado Industry Group Challenges Biden Orders

A Colorado-based energy industry group has already responded to President Joe Biden’s oil and gas leasing moratoriums with a lawsuit. (Denver Post)

Ethics Commission Dismisses Complaints Against State Senator

The state ethics commission said it didn’t have jurisdiction to handle accusations of misconduct against state Sen. Paul Lundeen and an aide.

Scammers Pose as Colorado Law Firm

Police are investigating scammers who claimed to be from Colorado Springs law firm Hammond Law Group to trick at least one man out of $8,000.

The 10th Considers Title IX

A case argued before the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals last week questions whether gender played a role — and whether Title IX should apply — in a case involving rumors about a relationship between a professor and a student and the professor’s alleged harassment.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Judges Clear Out for Biden Appointments

Several federal judges around the country have announced their plans to take retire or semi-retire so that President Joe Biden can replace them, and more retirement announcements are expected to come.

SEC Monitoring GameStop’s Surge

The SEC said it is “actively monitoring” volatility in options and equities markets in relation to the surge in stock prices for GameStop Corp. and other companies.

Man Pleads Guilty in Gubernatorial Kidnapping Plot

One of the defendants suspected of being involved in a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan has pleaded guilty.

Texas Lawyer Sanctioned for Lies

A Texas judge has sanctioned a lawyer and his client, ordering them to pay $150,000 for “outright lies” in litigation and evasiveness in discovery.

