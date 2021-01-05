Legal Lasso: Georgia Voters Head Back to the Polls

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

Yesterday’s Legal Lasso included an incorrect spelling of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s name. We regret the error and thank the reader who pointed that out!

IN LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Cap and Trade?

An environmental organization asked Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission last month to adopt a cap-and-trade program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state similar to one used in California — but with some crucial corrections.

The Unemployment System Gets an Update

Colorado’s unemployment system will go offline this week while thousands of out-of-work people in the state continue to struggle through mixed messaging and a slow system. The downtime will allow the state to transition to a new system.

El Paso County Adjusts Coronavirus Measures

As a result of a lawsuit brought by the ACLU, the El Paso County jail will impose stricter COVID-19 precautions, including regular temperature checks and close monitoring of inmates who test positive for the virus.

‘Red Flags’ Waved After Uncovering Plot Against AG

Police are seeking to seize guns from a self-professed member of the Black Panther Party who plotted to assassinate Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and drove past the attorney general’s home multiple times. (Denver Post)

What’s Driving Litigants Away From Court?

It’s not secret that jury trials have been declining for years, but a new study from the American Bar Association looks further into the mechanisms driving the shift.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

U.S. Attorney for Georgia Resigns

The Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Georgia resigned, citing “unforeseen circumstances” days after President Donald Trump called the Georgia secretary of state seeking help in the election and as the state’s voters head to the polls.

The Start to 2021 Mergers

Cincinnati-based Dinsmore & Shohl acquired Wooden McLaughlin, a 47-attorney firm with three offices in Indiana.

End of Year Judiciary Report

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts praised the judiciary for its pandemic performance in his end of year report on the federal judiciary.

New Year, New Laws

Laws that went into effect around the country on Jan. 1 include new police reforms, minimum wage hikes and state-run higher education savings accounts

