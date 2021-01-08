Legal Lasso: Family Files Wrongful Death Suit for Avalanche Accident

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Family Files Wrongful Death Suit in Avalanche Death

The family of a man killed in an avalanche safety class has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the guide, school and local rescue group as well as the maker of an avalanche airbag and the company’s owner.

Newspaper Editorial Board Calls for Reps’ Resignation

Colorado Republican Representatives Lauren Boebert and Ken Buck supported the challenge to block President-elect Joe Biden’s confirmation and stoking the crowd that later stormed the Capitol. This editorial argues they should resign.

Colorado Democrats Support Removing Trump

On the other side of the aisle, five of six of Colorado’s Democratic congresspeople say President Donald Trump should be removed from office before his term ends later this month.

Immigration Status Not an Issue

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said immigration status won’t come into play when determining whether someone may receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Voting Machine Maker Files Defamation Suit

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, which made voting machines used in the 2020 election and faced accusations about their validity, is suing pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyer Withdraws from Campaign Lawsuit

A lawyer for the Trump campaign is asking to withdraw from an election lawsuit on the grounds that “the client has used the lawyer’s services to perpetuate a crime.”

Breyer’s Days Might be Numbered

Democrats don’t seem to want to take any chances with repeating the experience of seeing an elderly liberal justice overstay their time on the bench — and then see yet another seat filled by a Republican president. Liberal activists are pressuring Justice Stephen Breyer to retire while they can guarantee a smooth confirmation process.

Boeing Settles 737 Max Charges

Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle criminal charges that it lied about the 737 Max’s problems that led to two crashes that killed hundreds.

Judge Judy’s Court to Adjourn

After 25 years on the air, Judge Judy Sheindlin will soon end her show. She recently discussed her career on the bench and on TV.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? Reach out to us at [email protected]