Legal Lasso: Denver Broncos Ask for a Ruling on Right of First Refusal

IN LOCAL NEWS

The Broncos Ask for a Ruling on Right of First Refusal

The owners of the Denver Broncos are asking a Denver judge to rule the former owner’s estate no longer has the right of first refusal to any potential sale of the franchise.

Colorado Leaders Oppose the Death Penalty

Colorado criminal justice leaders, including the DAs from Denver and Boulder as well as the state attorney general, have signed a letter urging President Joe Biden to abolish the federal death penalty.

ACLU Presses On With Coronavirus Lawsuit

The ACLU is asking the Colorado Supreme Court to review the dismissal of its case that aims to reduce the state’s prison population and lower inmates’ risk of contracting COVID-19.

Hemp Farmers Can Relax With New Rule

A new rule from the USDA regarding hemp production would relax requirements for THC content in hemp as well as the possible punishments for crossing that threshold.

Denver Appeals Homeless Sweeps Ruling

The City of Denver asked a federal appeals court to stop a federal ruling that requires city officials to give seven days’ notice before clearing most illegal homeless encampments. The lower court’s ruling came down Monday. (Denver Post)

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Biden Moves Federal Government Away from For-Profit Prisons

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered the Department of Justice to phase out its use of private prisons, saying it was necessary to remove the for-profit model to reduce incarceration rates.

Judge Blocks Deportation Ban

A federal judge in Texas granted that state’s attorney general’s request for a temporary restraining order, blocking Biden’s 100-day deportation ban.

Litigation Financing Slow to Catch On

A new survey that BigLaw firms are slow to adopt litigation financing, contrary to claims from the lenders.

Man Passes Bar Exam After Questioning Exam Software

A law grad who was told in December that he failed the New York Bar Exam contested his results and won. As he suspected, the online software was to blame for his original low score.

