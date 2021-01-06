Legal Lasso: Congress to Convene for Election Confirmation Vote

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Federal Judge Rejects Use of Force Claims

People who say police violated their rights are now able to hold police officers accountable at an individual level under a new state law, but a federal judge recently said they may not bring those claims in federal court. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

Rep. Lamborn Joins Challenge to Election Results

Earlier this week, Rep. Doug Lamborn became the second member of the House from Colorado to join a challenge to the presidential election results.

Mesa County Clerk Shares Voter Fraud Claims

Meanwhile, the Mesa County clerk and recorder posted claims of voter fraud without providing evidence.

Aurora Says No to Immigrant Defense Fund

A majority of Aurora lawmakers rejected a proposal to create an immigrant legal defense fund that would partially use city dollars.

Businesses Remain Hopeful About Pandemic

According to a survey coming out of the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, Colorado businesses are optimistic that the economy will rebound later this year, with the help of COVID-19 vaccines.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Congress to Confirm Election Results

A joint session of Congress will convene today to confirm the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden. With challenges to the results expected — including from Republican representatives from Colorado — each chamber would have to meet separately to debate and vote on disputes.

Democrats Lead in Georgia Runoff

Democrats are currently projected to gain a majority in the Senate, following a Georgia runoff election. Those votes are still being counted, though, and nobody has yet conceded.

Judge Considers Sanctions for Election Challenge

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., is considering sanctions for the parties who brought an election lawsuit that he said he didn’t think was “meant seriously.”

Law Firms Abandon Merger Plans

Redgrave and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough are calling off a merger that would have formed one of the largest e-discovery boutiques. (Law.com)

