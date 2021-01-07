Legal Lasso: Congress Affirms Biden’s Presidential Win

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Colorado’s Congresspeople React to Capitol Riots

Colorado’s congressional delegation spoke out about insurrection the Capitol yesterday, but they ranged from blaming President Donald Trump to describing it as a disruption in the process.

Rep. Jason Crow Recounts Riots

Rep. Jason Crow discussed his experience yesterday and described how his experience as a Ranger kicked in while he and others were trapped in the gallery. (Denver Post)

Denver City Council Approves Raise for DA

Earlier this week, the Denver City Council granted Denver DA Beth McCann a 1% raise in 2022 and raises in the following years, so long as other city workers do as well.

Court of Appeals to Rule on Homicide Verdict

The Colorado Court of Appeals will rule on a triple homicide verdict to resolve an issue involving jurors lying on their questionnaires. (Boulder Daily Camera)

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Congress Certifies Biden

Congress has certified President-elect Joe Biden after a long night made slightly shorter by Republicans who withdrew objections to the election results.

Trump May Be Impeached Again

Rep. Ilhan Omar is preparing new articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump, blaming him for the insurrection at the Capitol that disrupted the presidential certification of Joe Biden and left four dead.

Administration May Invoke 25th Amendment

The impeachment plans might be unnecessary, as administration officials are said to be discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Biden Makes AG Pick

Joe Biden is expected to select Judge Merrick Garland to serve as his attorney general.

Judge Faces Suspension

The Georgia appeals court judge is facing suspension due to allegations that he made himself a beneficiary of a client’s will.

