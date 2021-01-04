Legal Lasso: Colorado’s New Congresspeople Sworn In

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Colorado’s New Congresspeople Get to Work

Colorado’s two new members of Congress were sworn into office on Sunday. And Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert wasted no time before giving her support to an effort to challenge the results of the presidential election.

Dems Support Polosi

Meanwhile, Colorado’s four Democratic representatives gave their support to Nancy Pelosi in her bid to retain the Speaker of the House seat. (Denver Post)

Error Sends Unemployment Recipients Into Panic

A notice that erroneously told thousands of unemployed Coloradans to file for weekly payments yesterday left the state’s unemployment system flooded and unable to keep up with requests.

New Minimum Wage

A Denver minimum wage bump went into effect on New Year’s Day. Employers in the city now must pay workers at least $14.77 per hour.

Restaurants Scramble to Keep Up With Public Health Orders

Counties around Colorado are moving to a more relaxed level for coronavirus restrictions. The new rules, which are in effect today, will allow indoor dining

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Recorded Asking for More Votes

President Donald Trump asked the secretary of state of Georgia to find enough votes to overturn the election results after the vote, recounts and several court challenges showed the president lost in the state’s election.

1,000 Lawyers Begin Working Without Taking the Bar

Emergency programs in four states, plus Washington, D.C., have produced 1,000 new lawyers who have become licenses to practice without taking the bar exam.

Assange Won’t be Extradited

A British court has denied a U.S. request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, citing the risk of Assange committing suicide.

Biden Selects Facebook Attorney for Senior Position

President-elect Joe Biden is nominating a former Facebook attorney to serve as his staff secretary, raising questions of how much influence Big Tech has — and should have — in Washington.

