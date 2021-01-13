Legal Lasso: Colorado Representatives Play Key Role in Impeachment

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Reps. to Play Key Roles in Impeachment

Colorado Reps. Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse will serve as impeachment managers in President Donald Trump’s second impeachment, which is going to a vote in the U.S. House today.

Rep. Boebert Gets Caught Up at Security

Also at the Capitol, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — who has vowed to carry her handgun across Washington, D.C., was turned away from the House when she set off a metal detector and refused to turn over her bag to security for inspection. (Denver Post)

‘Soft Opening’ at the Capitol

And at the state Capitol, work officially begins today, though lawmakers won’t actually begin meeting until next month. The General Assembly will convene for three days before adjourning.

Trials Resume Soon

Jury Trials in the 4th Judicial District are expected to resume next month, though many hearings will still be held remotely. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

Marijuana Industry Hits $2B

Colorado’s marijuana business continues to do boom, as the industry hit $2 billion in annual revenue in November, despite seeing a dip in month-over-month revenue from October to November. (Denver Post)

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Big Day in D.C.

The House is expected to vote today on whether to impeach President Donald Trump a second time. Although the House is expected to move quickly, there are still questions on what to expect from the Senate.

Law Firms at a Tipping Point

A report released today shows that many law firms are likely to make permanent changes in how they operate as a response to the pandemic.

SCOTUS Clears Another Federal Execution

The Supreme Court last night cleared the way for the first federal execution of a woman in 68 years. The Death Row inmate, Lisa Montgomery, was convicted of strangling a pregnant woman, and extracting the premature baby to pass off as her own child.

An Uphill Battle

A lawyer for the man photographed last week while carrying the lectern out of the U.S. House chambers said the photo might be “problematic” for the defendant’s case.

