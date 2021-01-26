Legal Lasso: Biden Repeals Transgender Military Ban

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

SCOTUS Hears Arguments in Climate Change Case

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments last week in a climate change case that could affect how litigation plays out for cases brought by Boulder and Telluride as well as others around the country.

Sanctuary City Measures Fail in Aurora

A majority of the Aurora City Council voted down two measures that would have protected immigrants from deportation by creating an immigrant legal defense fund and limiting cooperation between police and federal immigration authorities.

Judge Grants Injunction in Homeless Sweeps Case

Federal Judge William Martinez said Denver city officials must now give a week’s notice before proceeding with a homeless camp sweeping and a two-day warning prior to any sweep of a camp deemed dangerous to public health.

Checking the Sports Betting Books

Despite sports betting in Colorado getting off to a rough start in the pandemic, the industry brought in more than $1.2 billion in its first year. (Denver Post)

Company Reaches Settlement in Price Gouging Case

A Colorado company accused of mislabeling personal protective equipment in order to gouge customers has agreed to pay $70,000 in a settlement with the state attorney general.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Biden Lifts Transgender Military Ban

President Joe Biden has repealed a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. Biden said his new executive order will allow all “qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform.”

Roberts Won’t Preside Over Impeachment Trial

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will not preside over former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, and Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy will preside over the trial in his place.

DOJ Opens Internal Investigation

The DOJ’s inspector general has opened an investigation into whether department staff members sought to use the agency to alter the outcome of the 2020 election.

Judge Apologizes for Social Media Post

A Pennsylvania judge says she exercised poor judgment when she posted a photo of her husband dressed as one of the now-infamous Capitol rioters.

Lawyer Starts ‘Jeopardy!’ Streak

A Chicago lawyer has a win streak going on “Jeopardy!” and has won $116,503 so far. He faces off against another attorney in today’s show.

