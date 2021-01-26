Greenhouse Gas Roadmap Sets Destination Without a Clear Path

Gov. Jared Polis’ administration released a report Jan. 14 that sets forth plans to scale back atmosphere-warming pollutants, outlining a blueprint that is intended to lead to lower fossil fuel use in Colorado’s transportation system, some industries and in homes across the state. The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap aims to show the way to reductions in carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases mandated by 2019 legislation.

At a news conference Polis sought to highlight the importance of state policies that tackle climate change, mentioning record-setting wildfires across Colorado last year as a signal of their urgency. He said the fires, which were among events state residents “couldn’t have imagined,” are “a stark reminder that climate refugees don’t only live near the oceans on the coast, but right here in Colorado.” The governor also touted the report as advancing a commitment to address the inequitable impacts of the planet’s warming climate that more grievously impact economically distressed communities.

The plans included in the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap aim to achieve greenhouse gas emission reductions demanded by House Bill 19-1261. That law, called the Climate Action Plan to Reduce Pollution, also demands that Colorado greenhouse gas emissions decline by 26% below 2005 levels by 2025, by 50% below 2005 levels by 2030, and by 90% below 2005 levels by 2050. An executive summary of the report released by the Colorado Energy Office does not say exactly how the state will achieve the latter goal, indicating only that the report “analyzes further actions that can help put the state on a solid path to meeting the 2050 goal.”

Whether the plan is likely to achieve even the shorter-term emission goals is unclear. Much emphasis is placed on efforts by utilities to reduce reliance on fossil fuels to generate electricity. The report also argues that implementation of two new motor vehicle pollution rules — the Colorado Low Emission Automobile Regulation, finalized in September 2019, and Zero Emission Vehicle standards adopted in August 2019 — will significantly advance emission targets. “A key priority is to increase the number of electric vehicles, including trucks and buses, on Colorado roads,” it says. “Establishing new standards that stimulate investment and remove barriers to EV ownership will make it easier and more affordable to drive an EV.” No specific discussion of how to encourage that investment or reduce barriers to more widespread ownership of electric vehicles is included.

