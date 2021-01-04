Fortis Law Focuses on Employer Struggles Through the Pandemic

Christine Lamb of Fortis Law Partners counsels companies on personnel and human resources issues — two areas where just about every company has needed help recently. Through the past year, she has often seen concern about new COVID19-related laws and regulations, stress from financial uncertainty and an adjustment to the work-from-home world. In 2021, she hopes to see matters that are a little more mundane.

LAW WEEK: What have been some of the most significant issues for companies last year?

LAMB: The uncertainty that’s out there with my clients is just much higher than normal. And with all that uncertainty, I’m doing quite a bit of advice and compliance work — much more so than in a typical year — just because of the ongoing changes. The new types of compliance have definitely changed the landscape in employment law.

LAW WEEK: What are some of the specific issues bubbling up? What are some of those new areas of compliance that you’re working on?

LAMB: In the beginning of the year, when the pandemic first began, it was a lot of work on furloughs and layoffs and advice in those areas. Then there was a time over the summer — when different states were coming up with their own orders on who are essential workers, and there were variations from state to state — where every single day, all I did was talk on the phone to clients about the different state and local regulations around COVID.

And then, the federal government came in with the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act. Both of those impacted employers quite a bit, so I found myself doing lots of advice and compliance work around those federal laws. Clients were asking me, “what does this mean?” and a lot of the time, our lawyers were saying, “We’re not really sure. It’s brand new.” So, I would say there was just a huge increase in clients asking me, “what do I do?”

So, that’s been the biggest change for us in 2020, just the huge amount of compliance on state and federal orders that came out, how to navigate that situation and just the immediacy of it.

