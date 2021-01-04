Damon Barry Takes the Lead at Ballard Spahr’s Denver Office

Ballard Spahr’s Denver office has new leadership in the new year. Damon Barry, a partner who has been with the firm for five years, took over as office managing partner on Jan. 1.

Barry is a corporate M&A lawyer with a government affairs practice, and he also serves as outside general counsel to a number of midsized companies across the country.

The Colorado native attended the University of Washington on a football scholarship and played in three consecutive Rose Bowls for the team. Following an injury that kept him away from the game, he started a nonprofit organization that he later sold. Barry later attended law school at the University of Nebraska, also on scholarship, “because I did pretty well at undergraduate, and I don’t like debt,” he said.

As a law student, Barry was offered full-time jobs at two large firms. But after a conversation with a man on an airplane who turned out to be COO and president of a Colorado-based multinational, he ended up accepting an in-house position at the company, CSG Systems International, instead.

“I think a lot of folks need to understand that they never know where the next opportunity will come from. And you’ve got to be ready to kick down doors when an opportunity presents itself,” he said of that fateful flight and the job offer that came a couple months later.

Barry worked for CSG for 13 years, eventually becoming vice president of business affairs and deputy general counsel. While at the publicly traded company, he managed dozens of attorneys and staff and played a key role in transactions exceeding $3.5 billion in value. He left the company to work for a boutique firm, which was later acquired by Ballard Spahr.

