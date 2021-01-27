Colorado joined a half dozen other states and the District of Columbia in suing the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency earlier this month over a new rule they say undermines state usury laws.

New York, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina and the District of Columbia filed the lawsuit Jan. 5 in a New York federal court. The states allege the OCC violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it adopted its True Lender Rule, which took effect in December.

The True Lender Rule determines who is the “true lender” when a loan is made through a partnership between a national bank and a third party. Under the rule, the bank is the true lender if, as of the origination date, it is either named as the lender in the loan agreement or funds the loan. If one bank is named as the lender in the loan agreement and another bank funds the loan, the bank named on the agreement is the true lender.

The distinction matters because it determines the interest rate that can be charged. Under the National Bank Act of 1864, national banks may charge the maximum interest rate allowed in the bank’s home state, allowing them to preempt the usury laws of other states, including those where the borrower resides. But the NBA doesn’t apply to non-bank entities, which are subject to state interest rate caps.

Fintech companies and other non-bank lenders frequently partner with national banks to offer loans, sometimes at triple-digit interest rates. Under so-called “rent-a-bank” schemes, the non-bank entity may market, underwrite and fund the loans while the national bank is listed as the originator on loan documents. Critics of the arrangements say they allow non-bank lenders to evade state usury laws by “exporting” the interest rates of the bank’s home state to consumers in other states. National banks based in Utah have been popular partners in these schemes as the state has no limit on interest rates.

…

This complete article appears in the Jan. 25 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.