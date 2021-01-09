9th Circuit Reverses Decision Allowing Immigration Health Care Conditions

A panel of judges on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Dec. 31 concluded that a 2019 presidential proclamation limiting immigrant entry on health care grounds was within the president’s statutory authority and reversed the district court’s order enjoining the proclamation’s implementation.

Although these restrictions are in President Donald Trump’s authority, researchers and experts have found multiple barriers for immigrants, both citizens and noncitizens, in accessing the U.S. health care system.

Trump issued Proclamation 9945 in October 2019 stating that a defined class of aliens — generally those lacking approved health insurance or the financial resources to pay for reasonably foreseeable medical costs — would be detrimental to the interests of the country.

The proclamation generally restricts entry of immigrant visa applicants who can’t show they’ll acquire qualifying health care coverage within 30 days of entry or don’t have the ability to pay for foreseeable expenses, according to the opinion. The proclamation also notes uninsured individuals, both citizen and noncitizen, are huge costs to health care providers and taxpayers.

Applicants need only show they would be covered by insurance within a 30-day limit, and not necessarily before entry, according to the opinion. Aliens allowed before the effective date, those under 18, those using other means than immigrant visas and several other categories are not affected by the proclamation.

While this creates new challenges for some seeking entry to the U.S., plenty of problems exist for those already here. When talking about immigration and health care, “you’re talking about two of the most complicated systems in the United States,” said Maggie Gómez, deputy director at the Center for Health Progress. She added that both systems are difficult for anyone individually, let alone combined.

For immigrants, the health care system can be a challenge, she added. Because English often isn’t the first language of immigrants, and the system is totally foreign to them, immigrants can find themselves facing challenges with language, regulations, law and literacy navigating the health care system. They may also face difficulty accessing all of the people able to help — lawyers, doctors, nurses, other professionals — and sometimes without translators, not to mention plenty of paperwork.

…

