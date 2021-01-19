Perkins Coie Adds Senior Counsel

Perkins Coie announced Jan. 12 that Andrew Kline has joined the firm in Denver as senior counsel in the firm’s business litigation practice and cannabis law industry group.

“The cannabis industry continues to rapidly evolve and is now a $15 billion industry that includes startups, emerging private companies and publicly traded corporations, and we’re truly excited to welcome Andrew to our growing team,” said Barak Cohen, firmwide chair of Perkins Coie’s Cannabis industry group.

Most recently, Kline had been leading public policy for the cannabis industry at the National Cannabis Industry Association and was previously president of the National Association of Cannabis Businesses. Prior to joining the cannabis industry, Andrew held a variety of high-profile positions in government and the private sector. Andrew’s experience as a federal prosecutor includes six years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia. He also served as a federal prosecutor for six years in the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section, with the DOJ’s Criminal Division, and in the Enforcement Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission. He has first-chaired over 40 criminal jury trials, 12 bench trials, and argued numerous criminal appeals.

Kline received a law degree from the Pepperdine University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Emerson College. He also has an M.P.A. from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. Andrew is admitted to the bar in Colorado, California, and Washington, D.C.