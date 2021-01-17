Polis Appoints 17th District Judges

Gov. Jared Polis announced Jan. 13 that he has appointed Brett Martin and Teri Vasquez to the 17th Judicial District Court. Martin fills a vacancy occasioned by the voters’ decision not to retain the Honorable Tomee Crespin. His appointment is effective immediately. Vasquez fills a vacancy occasioned by the retirement of Judge Emily Anderson. Her appointment is effective January 23.

Martin is a chief trial deputy in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Previously, he was a County Court Chief in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office; trial attorney for the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office; and a case manager with the Department of Youth Services. Martin received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in 2004 and a law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

Vasquez is a shareholder with Bayer & Carey, a position she has held since 2014. Her practice consists of insurance defense litigation, primarily personal injury matters. Previously, Vasquez served as an associate with Bayer & Carey, Stuart S. Jorgensen & Associates, Thelen Reid and Priest, and Adams Duque & Hazeltine. Vasquez received a bachelor’s degree from the University of California Los Angeles and a law degree from the University of California Los Angeles School of Law.