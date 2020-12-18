Ten States Sue Google, Allege Monopoly in Online Advertising

The lawsuits keep coming at Google, with ten states filing an antitrust case against the tech giant this week on grounds that it has attempted to monopolize online advertising. It is the first of two litigation efforts by states aimed at reducing Google’s digital dominance that were filed this week.

Led by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, the latest shot across Google’s bow seeks financial compensation and unspecified changes in Google’s structure. The states’ complaint, filed Dec. 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, alleges that the company has violated the Sherman Act, the country’s oldest antitrust legislation.

Texas’ complaint claims that Google forced publishers and advertisers to use its electronic exchange and then acted as gatekeeper for the purchase, sale, and exchange of online advertising there. That, in turn, is said to have enabled the company to collect three different fees.

“In this advertising monopoly on an electronically traded market, Google is essentially trading on ‘insider information’ by acting as the pitcher, catcher, batter and umpire, all at the same time,” Texas attorney general Ken Paxton said. “This isn’t the ‘free market’ at work here. This is anti-market and illegal under state and federal law.”

It also claims that Google illegally teamed up with its biggest rival, Facebook, to undermine a method of auctioning ad space that could potentially lower Google revenues. “Any collaboration between two competitors of such magnitude should have set off the loudest alarm bells in terms of antitrust compliance,” according to the complaint. “Apparently, it did not.”

Emarketer reported in November 2019 that the two giants together controlled more than 60% of the U.S. digital advertising market.

Texas further alleges dishonesty by Google personnel toward users of ad exchanges and says that the company desires to “transform the free and open architecture of the internet” and “create a walled garden around the internet in which it controls websites and mobile applications.”

Google’s growth as the titan of online advertising began in 2007, when it acquired DoubleClick for $3.1 billion. That small company, founded by two young New York entrepreneurs, had developed a way of selling banner advertising on web pages and of tracking the response to the ads. One consequence of the control over the online advertising market that Google has since built is that the company has been able to retain a rising share of fees paid to advertise on publisher platforms.

Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah are Texas’ co-plaintiffs in the case.

The United States sued Google for antitrust violations, also under the Sherman Act, in October. On Thursday 38 states, including Colorado, filed a separate Sherman Act case against the company in Washington D.C. on grounds that it has unlawfully monopolized the browser search and search advertising markets.