A New York-based legal training firm has completed its first offering of an experiential learning program for new graduates of Colorado’s two law schools who want to become transactional lawyers. AltaClaro Learning, a New York based company, made available to graduates of both the University of Colorado Law School and University of Denver Sturm College of Law an online, “boot-camp”-style program that simulates the actual work of a lawyer tasked with facilitating business deals.

AltaClaro’s program deploys the well-documented principle that students in any field will retain significantly more information that is actively learned than is passively acquired through activities like listening to a lecture or watching a video. The company emphasizes that it is not realistic for the profession to count on law firms, which traditionally assumed the responsibility to train associates in practical skills, to continue to do so. “[W]ith partners under more pressure to bring in business and bill, mentorship opportunities are fewer and farther in between,” according to a blog post on the company’s website. “Many (not all!) firms have a sink-or-swim mentality, with the ‘swimmers’ expected to just ‘figure it out.’”

Abdi Shayesteh, CEO and founder of AltaClaro, said the training is designed to help new transactional lawyers understand not only the fundamentals, but context. “We run these newbie attorneys through contract drafting, which elevates from the fundamentals to non-disclosure agreements to letters of intent to commercial transactions,” he said. “We’re putting context around these training programs. We’re not just testing them on the principles. We’re running them through mock transactions.”

He described a typical assessment that an AltaClaro instructor, who is most often a veteran transactional lawyer, may provide. That instructor would act as if she or he is the “senior lawyer,” reviewing the less experienced attorney’s work. “They’re going to go over the client’s problem, pull up documents, identify where people’s gaps were, prepare the document as if they were sending it to a client,” Shayesteh said.

