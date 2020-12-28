Litigation Logjam Puts Plaintiffs at Risk

Trial-focused Burg Simpson has seen the effects of court closures firsthand. As cases get continued, clients must weigh the benefits of settling soon or seeking a larger award at trial down the line. Firm founder and shareholder Mike Burg talked with Law Week about the impacts of the courts’ backlog and the lasting effects he expects for the practice.

LAW WEEK: What has been the impact on your firm of court closures or slowdowns that have resulted from the pandemic?

BURG: It’s had a substantial impact. We’re a trial firm, and we have offices in Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming, Florida, New Mexico and Ohio — it’s not just here in Colorado where trials have been put on hold and continued. I think the last trial we had here in Colorado was sometime in late February. It has a substantial effect on us and on the courts.

I have great empathy for the state and federal judges everywhere around the country trying to deal with this. The complications for the courts are that they have jury criminal trials where speedy trial is a constitutional right, and if the defendants waive that, then they can move those cases. We don’t do any criminal trials, but all of our trials have been pushed and continued. Some have been continued short-term for months and then continued again. Others have been continued until sometime in 2021. So, we’re hopeful that most of the trials that were continued out of 2020 will get tried in 2021.

The effect of all that on the courts is enormous. But it also affects a firm like ours, which is a trial firm. We know that, generally, cases do not settle until you get closer to trial when the realities of going to trial and the risks of trial set in. So, most of our cases that have been continued, especially the larger ones, have come to a standstill in terms of any type of settlement or negotiation. We’re still having mediations by Zoom and by Webex. We still are having some court hearings on discovery disputes. There’s been an increase of discovery disputes surprisingly, but 90% of what we do or more is on a contingency.

From our standpoint, I guess the good news is that in mass torts or construction defect, we’ve had cases that have settled a year ago or two years ago, and the actual distribution of the funds to our clients and to us — because of the nature of those cases — continue to be paid years later. From our standpoint, because we’re diversified, that has been helpful. That certainly doesn’t change the issues that we face with regard to our trials not going forward and creating potential cash crunch, but it’s helpful.

