Legal Lasso: U.S. House Approves Stimulus Bill

IN LOCAL NEWS

Report Details Judicial Misspending

A state auditor report released in early December found misspending in the State Court Administrator’s Office, with millions spent on no-compete contracts, payments to convince employees to quit, and paid leave.

Law Firm Moves Offices

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie is moving to a new office near Coors Field. (BusinessDen)

Sabotage in Aspen

The FBI is investigating sabotage of a natural gas pumping station near Aspen that has left some without heat during below-freezing temperatures this week.

COVID Fatalities in Prisons

Four more Colorado inmates have died of the coronavirus since last week, bringing the total to 24 through the pandemic.

Denver DA Indicts ‘Family’ Members

The Denver District Attorney’s Office has indicted 12 suspects believed to be involved in a part of an organized crime group known as “The Family.”

IN NATIONAL NEWS

House Passes Stimulus Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives yesterday voted to approve pandemic stimulus that would increase stimulus checks to $2,000, though Senate Republicans may not even consider the proposal.

Looking Ahead to the SCOTUS Session

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to start the second half of its term with decisions to come in Affordable Care Act challenges and cases dealing with executive power and voting access coming up.

Zoom Privacy

And a new entry in the book of things we didn’t think much about before 2020 — do Zoom calls or teleconferences fall within wiretapping laws that require consent for recordings?

2020 Could Prompt Ethics Changes

Ethics attorneys say the events of 2020 make them hopeful to see permanent changes to work from home rules in 2021.

