Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Rejects Election Challenge

LOCAL NEWS

The Beginning of the End?

Colorado received its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine today. The 975 doses received this morning will be administered to frontline medical workers in Fort Collins this afternoon. (Denver Post)

POST Board Removes Lying Officers’ Certification

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced last week that six police officers will be stripped of their certifications for lying on the job, marking the first use of a new law that allows decertification for such behavior.

Sex Abuse Investigation Keeps Some Confidential

The state’s investigation of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy members named 52 priests who conducted the offending behavior, but it kept confidential the names of church officials who covered up or ignored it.

Camp Cleanup Lawsuit Moves Forward

A judge will hear evidence this week in a class action lawsuit challenging Denver’s use of homeless camp cleanups.

Election Audit Begins

The Republican-led legislative audit committee will begin its election integrity audit this week. But the committee’s Democrats question the need for the audit and worry that it will reinforce baseless claims against the state’s election system.

NATIONAL NEWS

Justices Dismiss Election Lawsuit

Not long after the work day ended on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court tossed a multi-state challenge to the outcome of the November presidential election.

Allegations Against Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is believed to be a front runner for President-elect Joe Biden’s attorney general nomination, is accused of sexual harassment. The allegations come from a former aide. (New York Times)

SCOTUS Sides With New Mexico in Water Fight

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with New Mexico in a dispute over how the state shares water with its downstream neighbor Texas. The decision is the most recent in an expected surge of interstate water conflicts to be decided by the court.

Attorney Wins Judgeship After Succumbing to Coronavirus

An El Paso attorney won the runoff race for election to a municipal court judgeship, but not before dying with COVID-19.

