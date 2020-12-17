Legal Lasso: States File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Law Week Colorado subscribers: have you seen our new digital edition? Log in here to read Law Week while you’re out of the office.
LOCAL NEWS
Colorado to Update Unemployment System
Nine months later than planned, Colorado is about to upgrade to a new unemployment system. And now, as tens of thousands at risk of losing benefits, it can’t come quick enough.
Rental Assistance Goes Unused
Through two different programs, there is money available for rent assistance, but landlords aren’t always willing to participate.
Mother Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Child Abuse Charges
A woman pleaded not guilty to charges that she killed her young daughter after presenting her as terminally ill and collecting donations to help her. (Denver Post)
State Rep Receives Coronavirus Vaccine
A Colorado state rep and ER nurse was among the first in the state to receive the coronavirus vaccine and the first lawmaker to do so.
Inmates Not Likely to Receive Vaccines Anytime Soon
In Colorado, and across the country, inmates are among those at highest risk of contracting the coronavirus, but they’re not at the top of the list for receiving the vaccine.
NATIONAL NEWS
Antitrust Lawsuit Filed Against Google
Ten states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, arguing the tech giant overcharged publishers for ads it showed and used its monopoly power to block out rivals. (New York Times)
SCOTUS to Hear NCAA Case
The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a case questioning the NCAA’s rules regarding athlete compensation.
Georgia Election Challenge Could Upend Runoff
Georgia’s elections chief asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by state GOP officials that would change signature verification rules in the January runoff election, which the state is already receiving ballots for.
Trump Organization Must Turn Over Documents
A New York judge ruled that the Trump Organization must turn over more documents related to a property whose tax abatements were being investigated by the New York attorney general.
