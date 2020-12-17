Legal Lasso: States File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Law Week Colorado subscribers: have you seen our new digital edition? Log in here to read Law Week while you’re out of the office.

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado to Update Unemployment System

Nine months later than planned, Colorado is about to upgrade to a new unemployment system. And now, as tens of thousands at risk of losing benefits, it can’t come quick enough.

Rental Assistance Goes Unused

Through two different programs, there is money available for rent assistance, but landlords aren’t always willing to participate.

Mother Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Child Abuse Charges

A woman pleaded not guilty to charges that she killed her young daughter after presenting her as terminally ill and collecting donations to help her. (Denver Post)

State Rep Receives Coronavirus Vaccine

A Colorado state rep and ER nurse was among the first in the state to receive the coronavirus vaccine and the first lawmaker to do so.

Inmates Not Likely to Receive Vaccines Anytime Soon

In Colorado, and across the country, inmates are among those at highest risk of contracting the coronavirus, but they’re not at the top of the list for receiving the vaccine.

