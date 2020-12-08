Legal Lasso: Report Details Police Misbehavior During Protests

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

OIM Report Shows Police Misbehaved During Protests

A report from the Office of the Independent Monitor found that Denver police acted dangerously, communicated poorly and at times violated their own policies regarding accountability in the department’s response to protests this summer.

A Coronavirus Carve-Out for Religious Gatherings

In response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Colorado has recategorized houses of worship and religious events like weddings for purposes of its setting coronavirus restrictions.

Republicans Ask for Election Audit

A group of Republican lawmakers are asking for an audit of election integrity and the voting technology used in Colorado, despite the state’s election being controversy-free.

Voting Technology Worker Wants the Lies to Stop

And an employee of the company behind the voting technology in question published an editorial asking for an end to the rumors and lies that have been launched against him. (Denver Post)

Seasonal Workers Sue Vail Resorts

Seasonal workers are seeking class action status in a lawsuit filed against Vail Resorts, citing issues with unpaid hours. (BusinessDen)

NATIONAL NEWS

Antitrust Lawsuit Incoming

A group of U.S. states, led by New York, are investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and are expected to file a lawsuit sometime this week.

Attorneys Condemn Undermining of Elections

Hundreds of attorneys from around the country have signed an open letter condemning lawyers’ work for President Donald Trump in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Bar Exam Error Undoes “Pass” Scores

Fifteen bar exam takers from Kentucky were informed “an error accord” and that they were incorrectly told they passed when they did not.

Lawyers Indicted in Stock Scheme

A Florida lawyer and a disbarred New York lawyer were indicted for their involvement in a scheme to produce fraudulent opinion letters that allowed sales of microcap stock to the investing public.

