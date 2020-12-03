Legal Lasso: Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Death Penalty for Robert Dear

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Death Penalty for Dear

Federal prosecutors filed paperwork yesterday saying they won’t pursue the death penalty for Robert Dear, the man accused of perpetrating the Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooting whose case has been stalled out by competency evaluations.

Special Session Wraps

And just like that, the Colorado legislature’s special session came to an end with lawmakers approving $342 million in coronavirus aid.

ACLU Asks to Cut Prison Population

The ACLU of Colorado asked a judge to issue an emergency order that would reduce Colorado’s prison population in response to several inmate deaths due to the coronavirus. (Denver Post)

Nederland Trustees Oppose Gross Reservoir Expansion

The Nederland Board of Trustees sent a letter to Boulder County commissioners saying it opposes the Gross Reservoir expansion project (Daily Camera). Law Week recently covered the history and the hurdles of the project.

Lawsuit Ends Over Snowmobile Runs

The author and publisher of a Buffalo Pass guidebook have agreed to leave out the names and locations of runs used by a snowmobile guide company that claims the information is proprietary.

NATIONAL NEWS

BigLaw Firms Receive Big PPP Loans

Seven of the country’s 200 top-grossing law firms received the maximum $10 million loan in the paycheck protection program.

Country’s Oldest Judge Dies

The country’s oldest sitting federal judge, 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Reavley, died at age 99.

Mississippi Gets Another Young Judge

A 37-year-old attorney was appointed to a lifetime federal judge position. Taylor McNeel, a partner at Brunini Grantham Grower and Hewes, a law firm operating in Mississippi and Washington, D.C., was confirmed Tuesday.

Ivanka Sits for Deposition

Ivanka Trump was deposed Tuesday in relation to the Washington, D.C., attorney general’s lawsuit alleging the misuse of inaugural funds.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]