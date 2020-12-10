Legal Lasso: President Trump Seeks to Join Election Challenge

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Investigation Finds Police Didn’t Use Excessive Force in Protest Response

Six Colorado Springs police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation of allegations of using excessive force in subduing a protestor in June. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

Denver Police Respond to Report

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen is taking action in response to the report released earlier this week that found police acted inappropriately in their response to protests this summer.

Unemployment Spikes With Rising Coronavirus Cases

Unemployment in Colorado continues to climb, with more than 36,000 people filing unemployment claims last week. (Denver Post)

CLO’s Report Trying Times

A survey of legal departments found that existing challenges to their work have been exacerbated by the pandemic with revenue and staff on the decline.

Colorado Leads in Facebook Lawsuit

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is in the forefront in a multistate lawsuit against Facebook alleging antitrust violations.

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Seeks to Join Election Challenge

President Donald Trump is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow him to join a lawsuit involving the Texas attorney general and those of 17 other states in challenging the election results.

Appeals Court Revives Email Snooping Suit

A federal appeals court revived a Washington lawyer’s lawsuit asserting her ex-husband accessed her work emails while they were married and continued to snoop on her email after their divorce.

Supreme Court Rejects One More Election Challenge

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court also denied an emergency bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to nullify President-elect Joe Biden’s certified victory in the state.

Women See Stagnation in Numbers in Law Jobs

According to an annual report from the National Association of Women Lawyers, women are gaining representation in the law at a “glacial pace.”

