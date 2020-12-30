Legal Lasso: More San Luis Valley Remains Identified

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

More San Luis Valley Remains Identified

Authorities have identified the second set of remains in San Luis Valley after being discovered last month. After the remains were found, police arrested one man believed to be tied to all three. Judge Dismisses Inmate Lawsuit

A state judge dismissed a lawsuit against Gov. Polis for not doing more to reduce prison populations during the pandemic. Homeless Camp Lawsuit Continues

A class-action lawsuit challenging Denver’s homeless camp sweeps will continue in January. (Denver Post)

Mr. Hickenlooper Goes to Washington

John Hickenlooper is getting ready for his first term as a senator, and his Capitol Hill priorities look similar to his when he served as governor.

Colorado Finds New Coronavirus Strain

Colorado is the first state to confirm finding a case of the more contagious strain of the coronavirus first found in the UK. The variant was discovered in a rural Colorado county, indicating the variant likely has already circulated in the state and the U.S. (Denver Post)

IN NATIONAL NEWS

FAA Approves New Drone Rules

Federal officials say drones may fly over people and at night, which could open the door for more widespread commercial use of drones, like for deliveries.

Lawyer Imprisoned for Reporting on Coronavirus

A Chinese lawyer has been sentenced to four years in prison for reporting on the spread of coronavirus in her country.

Federal Circuit to Decide PTAB Cases

All eyes are on the Federal Circuit in 2021 as the court addresses a handful of significant cases dealing with the Patent Trial and Appeals Board.

Formerly Incarcerated Remain Ensnared in the Law

Activists are pushing back against laws and regulations that keep released convicts from fully reintegrating into society.

