Legal Lasso: Legislature’s Special Session Saw a Contentious Start

LOCAL NEWS

A Rocky Start to the Special Session

A GOP staffer who had tested positive for the coronavirus showed up to the Capitol anyway during the first day of a special session focused on passing coronavirus relief bills. The first day was marked by disagreements over safety protocols.

Final Report on Priests’ Sexual Abuse

A final report on Catholic clergy members’ sexual abuse in Colorado shows 52 priests victimized more than 200 children over the second half of the 20th century.

Fauci to Join Polis for Pandemic Address

Dr. Anthony Fauci will join Gov. Jared Polis today to give an update on Colorado’s response to the pandemic. (Denver Post)

Denver Conducts RiNo Camp Cleanup

A sweep of a homeless camp early Monday resulted in arrests of four protesters and about 100 people moved on to other camps.

DA Drops Manslaughter Case Due to New Evidence

The Boulder DA has dropped a manslaughter case after an investigation showed the victim’s death might have been caused by drug use and a heart condition. (Daily Camera)

NATIONAL NEWS

Census Case Up Against Deadline

U.S. Supreme Court justices seemed to look for ways out of resolving a census case before a Dec. 31 deadline that the Trump administration had initially pushed for. The case asks to exclude an unknown number of “illegal aliens” from the census count before congressional seats are determined.

Law School to Hold Graduation In Spite of Pandemic

The University of Georgia is going forward with its in-person law school graduation, even though it was moved to December from its usual summer date because of the pandemic.

Biden Seeks to Project Predictability With Cabinet Picks

President-elect Joe Biden has selected former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as the new head of the Treasury. The move is thought to project stability and predictability from the incoming leader.

The Lawyer Behind the ‘Kraken’

“The Kraken” lawsuits, meant to upend election results, didn’t have the punch that was expected. Sidney Powell, the lawyer behind the lawsuits, had a career with a fast start before writing a book railing against federal prosecutors and filing the typo-ridden lawsuits.

