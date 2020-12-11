Legal Lasso: Legislative Audit Committee Raising Concerns of Partisanship

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Questions Arise Around Legislative Audit Committee

The Legislative Audit Committee is drawing flak for apparent partisanship in a meeting planned for next Tuesday, where lawmakers are expected to discuss looking into voting systems used in the November election.

Nearly 600 Sick at Englewood Prison

The Englewood Correctional Facility is the site of a coronavirus outbreak, with 540 inmates and 53 staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Boulder Moves Oil and Gas Further Back

Boulder County Commissioners approved an even larger setback for oil and gas wells than that required by the state. Oil and gas well pads in unincorporated Boulder County would need to be 2,500 feet from other structures under the rule. (Boulder Daily Camera)

Denver Announced CARES Act Relief

Denver will spend $4 million on emergency relief for residents, workers and businesses hurt by the pandemic. (Denver Post)

Immigration Activists Call for Help

Immigration activists say more support is needed for the estimated 30,000-40,000 individuals in the state who are ineligible for unemployment. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

DOJ Sues Alabama Over Prison Conditions

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Alabama earlier this week, saying unsafe and unsanitary conditions in the state’s men’s prisons violate the Constitution.

Short-Lived Privilege

The five jurisdictions that approved diploma privilege due to the pandemic now have plans to hold bar exams in February.

SCOTUS Denies Stay of Execution

A death row inmate was executed by the federal government after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stay his execution, despite arguments that police withheld evidence that might have changed his sentencing.

Long-Haul Marijuana Offender Released from Prison

A 71-year-old Florida inmate, who is thought to be the longest-serving prisoner convicted of a nonviolent marijuana offense, was released this week after serving 31 years of a 90-year prison sentence for trafficking marijuana.

