Legal Lasso: Lawyers Help Small Businesses Through Pandemic

LOCAL NEWS

Lawyers Step Up Through the Pandemic

The group of Colorado lawyers offering free legal help have assisted more than 130 small businesses with pandemic-related struggles so far.

Officials Avoid Court Appearance

A judge ruled that neither Denver Mayor Michael Hancock or Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will have to testify regarding homeless sweeps during the pandemic.

Gardner Says Goodbye

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner called for his Senate colleagues to work together in his farewell address on the Senate floor yesterday.

Colorado’s Unemployment System Can’t Keep Up

Colorado’s unemployment system is so overwhelmed that an online community has formed to help one another get through the system or call attention to issues.

John Walsh Has a Podcast

Former U.S. Attorney John Walsh has launched a new policy-focused podcast through WilmerHale. In the first episode, he talked about police reform with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

NATIONAL NEWS

Texas AG Seeks to Overturn Election

The attorney general of Texas filed is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case that would overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

CDC Wants to Collect Information About Vaccine Recipients

The CDC will collect the personal information about the recipients of the coronavirus vaccine, raising concerns about privacy which could in turn steer people away from getting the vaccine.

Treasure Hunter Steps Forward

A lawsuit forced the finder of Forrest Fenn’s treasure to come forward. Another treasure-hunter accused the 32-year-old med student who found of hacking her phone in order to find the location, which still remains anonymous.

NY AG Warns of Presidential Pardon Possibility

New York Attorney General Letitia James is predicting that President Donald Trump might step down from office to have Vice President Pence preemptively pardon him.

