Legal Lasso: Jefferson County DA Looks to Reform

LOCAL NEWS

Jefferson County DA Looks to Reform Office

Alexis King, the incoming Jefferson County DA is shaking things up in the office, and dismissing 10 people from their jobs in order to ensure the office has a “workplace that is open to all identities.” (Denver Post)

14th District Attorney Investigates Hunting Death

A rare hunting death is being investigated as a homicide because of the “intentional discharge of an aimed firearm,” which caused the death.

Small Businesses Short-Changed With PPP

Some Colorado businesses are feeling burned by the PPP process after receiving loans much smaller than anticipated — like in the $50 to $100 range. (Denver Post)

Boulder Considering Further Setbacks

Boulder County commissioners indicated they would be open to increasing the minimum setback for oil and gas operations, expanding the 2,000 feet already required. (Daily Camera)

Construction Defect Award

A construction defect arbitration resulted in what the attorneys involved believe to be the largest award for a case of its kind in Colorado.

NATIONAL NEWS

On Jobs, Good News and Bad News

The legal services industry added 5,000 jobs in November but is still recovering from the 68,000 jobs lost earlier this year due to the pandemic.

SCOTUS Vacates Ruling Regarding Religious Restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday vacated the ruling from a federal district court in a California case that challenged the state’s restrictions on indoor worship.

Barr on the Bubble

President Donald Trump indicated this week that he’s lost confidence in Attorney General William Barr and that he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of firing him before the end of his term.

New Mom, New Attorney?

The woman who went into labor during the bar exam — and finished from the hospital — received her exam results…

