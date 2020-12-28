Legal Lasso: Federal Watchdogs Seek Legal Protections

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with legal news from around the state. Visit Law Week Colorado to see more. Subscribers can access the digital edition for Law Week Colorado.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Broomfield and Adams County Coroner Rebuilding Bridges

The Adams County coroner and Broomfield County have agreed to a new contract after the coroner announced she was severing ties with the county because of its “lack of confidence” in her involvement in the death of Elijah McClain. (Denver Post)

An Inmate Gives a View Inside

One Colorado inmate involved in a class action lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis over the state’s handling of coronavirus restrictions inside prisons detailed his experiences during the pandemic.

Colorado Sees Another Backcountry Death

The state saw its fourth avalanche death over the weekend. The most recent fatality was a backcountry skier who was on a solo outing on Berthoud Pass.

Denver Adds Capacity to ‘Safe Open Spaces’

Denver now has two city-sanctioned homeless camps open, and advocates say more are coming. (Denver Post)

Denver Wants to Ease Restrictions

Denver is applying to a state program that would allow it to ease some of its coronavirus restrictions — such as the prohibition on indoor dining.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Inspectors General Ask for Protection

After four years of firings and pressure from the Trump administration, federal watchdogs are asking lawmakers to grant them more protection going forward.

Judges Feel the Pandemic’s Weigh

Judges have been hit hard during the pandemic in an often solitary or isolated feeling job. In Georgia, five judges have been lost to the virus.

SCOTUS Look-Ahead

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to have a relatively tame session ahead after its high-profile fall.

BigLaw Bonuses

BigLaw bonus season is here — as usual, many firms are matching leader Baker McKenzie.

