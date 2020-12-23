Legal Lasso: DOJ Sues Walmart Over Opioid Prescriptions

Law Week Colorado subscribers: have you seen our new digital edition? Log in here to read Law Week while you’re out of the office.
LOCAL NEWS
DOJ Files Controlled Substances Act Lawsuit Against Walmart
The DOJ announced yesterday that it is suing Walmart, alleging the company unlawfully distributed controlled substances through the opioid crisis.
Denver Attorney Accused of Mishandling Money for PPP
Denver attorney Steven Bachar has been accused by two companies of mishandling nearly $2 million earmarked for personal protective equipment purchases during the coronavirus pandemic. (Denver Post)
Employee of Voting Tech Company Sues Trump Campaign
A top employee at Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Trump campaign, the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and the conservative media outlet Newsmax.
Colorado Businesses Struggle With Tax Burdens of PPP
The new federal coronavirus relief program lets businesses deduct their PPP-paid expenses, but not all Colorado businesses are eligible.
Boulder County to Test out Four-Day Week
Boulder County will test out a pilot program that puts some county departments on a four-day work week. (Boulder Daily Camera)
NATIONAL NEWS
Trump’s Latest Pardons
President Donald Trump announced a batch of pardons yesterday, including for some of his allies who pleaded guilty during the Mueller investigations. Trump pardoned former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, former US congressmen Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins, and four Blackwater guards who shot Iraqi civilians.
Law Firms Save PPP Money
At least 10 law firms — which received a total $68.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans — banked the government money and still cut jobs or salaries rather than using it for payroll, which, as indicated in its name, is what it is intended for.
DOJ Whistleblowers Call Out
Justice Department whistleblowers are calling for an investigation of government directives that they say waste money and chill “diversity-related speech across the entire federal workforce.”
Trump Demands a New Coronavirus Deal
President Donald Trump released a video slamming the bipartisan coronavirus deal, calling it a “disgrace” and demanding Congress deliver Americans $2,000 each instead of the $600 promised in the current legislation.
