Legal Lasso: DOJ Sues Walmart Over Opioid Prescriptions

LOCAL NEWS

DOJ Files Controlled Substances Act Lawsuit Against Walmart

The DOJ announced yesterday that it is suing Walmart, alleging the company unlawfully distributed controlled substances through the opioid crisis.

Denver Attorney Accused of Mishandling Money for PPP

Denver attorney Steven Bachar has been accused by two companies of mishandling nearly $2 million earmarked for personal protective equipment purchases during the coronavirus pandemic. (Denver Post)

Employee of Voting Tech Company Sues Trump Campaign

A top employee at Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Trump campaign, the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and the conservative media outlet Newsmax.

Colorado Businesses Struggle With Tax Burdens of PPP

The new federal coronavirus relief program lets businesses deduct their PPP-paid expenses, but not all Colorado businesses are eligible.

Boulder County to Test out Four-Day Week

Boulder County will test out a pilot program that puts some county departments on a four-day work week. (Boulder Daily Camera)

NATIONAL NEWS

