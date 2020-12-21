Legal Lasso: Denver’s Independent Monitor Resigns

Law Week Colorado subscribers: have you seen our new digital edition? Log in here to read Law Week while you’re out of the office.

LOCAL NEWS

Independent Monitor Resigns

Denver’s police watchdog announced on Friday that he is resigning from his position in order to oversee a Department of Justice consent decree in Los Angeles.

Air Quality Regulation Update

Colorado’s air quality regulators on Friday adopted a new plan for Front Range ozone pollution regulations and bring the state in alignment with the EPA’s standards before the federal government updates the region’s ozone status next year.

Polis Announces Family Leave Plan

Gov. Jared Polis announced a new paid family and medical leave plan for state workers. The plan offers something to public employees before a voter-approved plan goes into effect in 2024.

Catching Up on Google’s Antitrust Suits

In addition to the recently filed Colorado-led lawsuit, Google is facing another antitrust lawsuit, filed by 10 states last week.

NATIONAL NEWS