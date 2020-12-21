Legal Lasso: Denver’s Independent Monitor Resigns

Law Week Colorado subscribers: have you seen our new digital edition? Log in here to read Law Week while you’re out of the office.
LOCAL NEWS
Independent Monitor Resigns
Denver’s police watchdog announced on Friday that he is resigning from his position in order to oversee a Department of Justice consent decree in Los Angeles.
Air Quality Regulation Update
Colorado’s air quality regulators on Friday adopted a new plan for Front Range ozone pollution regulations and bring the state in alignment with the EPA’s standards before the federal government updates the region’s ozone status next year.
Polis Announces Family Leave Plan
Gov. Jared Polis announced a new paid family and medical leave plan for state workers. The plan offers something to public employees before a voter-approved plan goes into effect in 2024.
Catching Up on Google’s Antitrust Suits
In addition to the recently filed Colorado-led lawsuit, Google is facing another antitrust lawsuit, filed by 10 states last week.
NATIONAL NEWS
Congress Reaches Deal for Coronavirus Relief
Congressional leaders announced last night that they have reached a deal for a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, focused on helping small businesses, unemployed individuals and health care workers.
Report Suggests Officials Sought to Block COVID-19 Reports
The chair of the House subcommittee on coronavirus has issued subpoenas to some Trump administration officials along with a report saying Trump appointees have tried to “alter or block” CDC reports related to the pandemic.
City of Chicago Attorney Resigns
The lead attorney for the city of Chicago resigned amid accusations that he tried to cover up a botched police raid nearly a year ago at the home of a Black woman.
Law Schools See a Dip in First-Year Enrollment
Law schools saw a small increase in the total number of students at ABA-accredited law schools, though there was a dip in first-year enrollment for J.D. students.
