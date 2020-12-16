Legal Lasso: Denver’s DA Asks for a Raise

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Denver DA Asks for a Raise

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann asked the City Council’s finance committee for a raise next year with a larger bump coming in the two years after.

No Evidence of Fraud at Election Hearing

No witnesses presented evidence of fraud in Colorado’s elections in a Legislative Audit Committee election integrity hearing yesterday. Instead, many urged trust in Colorado’s system.

Two More Inmates Die of COVID-19

Two more Colorado inmates have died after apparently contracting COVID-19, bringing the total number who have died since the pandemic began to 17.

Judge Hears Arguments in Homeless Cleanup Case

A federal judge heard arguments yesterday in a case challenging Denver’s practice of homeless camp cleanups. The city argued the cleanups were necessary for public health while plaintiffs’ attorneys said the city violated homeless individuals’ rights.

UCHealth Workers Seek to Unionize

UCHealth employees are attempting to form a union to counter what workers say are money-saving practices that burn out nurses and place patients at risk. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

Another Major Antitrust Suit Incoming

Colorado is expected to lead a coalition of states in an antitrust lawsuit against Google focused on its power in the online search market.

Plaintiffs Drop Jones Day Lawsuit

Former Jones Day associates suing the law firm with allegations of bias have agreed to drop their class action claims of systemic pay discrimination and disparate impact. (Law.com)

Judge Runs Into COVID Trouble

An Ohio judge has been removed from two criminal trials after a defense lawyer alleged the judge wasn’t implementing COVID-19 precautions.

Biden Makes More Cabinet Picks

President-elect Joe Biden continues to fill out his cabinet. Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is the nominee for transportation secretary, and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm is expected to be the next secretary of energy.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]