Legal Lasso: Denver Sheriff Department Officers Receive Credibility Report Card

LOCAL NEWS

Denver Police Credibility Report Card

A review of Colorado law enforcement found that 57 current and former Denver Sheriff Department personnel have credibility problems, due to lying or bad behavior. (Denver Post)

Government Officials Look to Avoid Testifying in Lawsuit

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis are seeking to avoid testifying in a federal lawsuit over homeless sweeps.

What the Special Session Says About the Regular Session

The next session of the Colorado General Assembly will begin in roughly a month, and, judging by the brief special session, it’s likely to be contentious among lawmakers trying to agree on how to handle the coronavirus within the Capitol.

On Last Month’s San Luis Valley Murder Investigation..

Authorities have identified one set of remains found last month in the San Luis Valley as coming from a Del Norte man.

A Plea for Higher Standards

A Colorado attorney is pointing out the turncoat behavior of President Donald Trump’s new personal lawyer and is calling on other lawyers in the state to do better.

NATIONAL NEWS

DACA Restored

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to fully restore DACA, requiring the program to take new applicants for the first time since 2017.

California AG Set to Join Biden Cabinet

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Law Firms Retroactively Restore Pay

Two more BigLaw firms — Loeb & Loeb and Squire Patton Boggs — are retroactively restoring pay cuts that came as part of their coronavirus austerity measures. (Law.com)

A Mole in the DOJ

A White House liaison to the Justice Department was caught relaying sensitive information about the department’s election fraud work, among other matters, to the White House.

Trump Campaign Loses Big in the Courts

The Trump campaign saw a string of court losses across six states on Friday, which seems to be leading to new tactics to stymie Biden.

