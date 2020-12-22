Legal Lasso: Colorado Legislature to See a Late Start

Law Week Colorado subscribers: have you seen our new digital edition? Log in here to read Law Week while you’re out of the office.

LOCAL NEWS

General Assembly Postpones Session’s Start

The Colorado legislature will start its next session late due to the coronavirus. The General Assembly is now expected to return Feb. 16.

Stimulus Provide Rent Aid to Colorado

Colorado is expected to receive close to $400 million for rental assistance — which leave Gov. Jared Polis with a big question regarding the state’s eviction moratorium, which is set to expire next month.

How Colorado’s Reps Voted

As it goes with many issues, Colorado’s congressional delegation split along party lines in their votes regarding the second stimulus package. And only Rep. Ken Buck voted no on a budget bill that went along with it.

Fracking Decision Reconsidered

Environmental groups are appealing a judge’s decision to not to reinstate Longmont’s fracking ban. (Boulder Daily Camera)

Fremont County Settles With Wrongly Arrested Woman

Fremont County paid $2.4 million to a woman who was wrongly arrested while naked at her home, then locked into a restraint chair and tased (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

