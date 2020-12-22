Legal Lasso: Colorado Legislature to See a Late Start

Law Week Colorado subscribers: have you seen our new digital edition? Log in here to read Law Week while you’re out of the office.
Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.
LOCAL NEWS
General Assembly Postpones Session’s Start
The Colorado legislature will start its next session late due to the coronavirus. The General Assembly is now expected to return Feb. 16.
Stimulus Provide Rent Aid to Colorado
Colorado is expected to receive close to $400 million for rental assistance — which leave Gov. Jared Polis with a big question regarding the state’s eviction moratorium, which is set to expire next month.
How Colorado’s Reps Voted
As it goes with many issues, Colorado’s congressional delegation split along party lines in their votes regarding the second stimulus package. And only Rep. Ken Buck voted no on a budget bill that went along with it.
Fracking Decision Reconsidered
Environmental groups are appealing a judge’s decision to not to reinstate Longmont’s fracking ban. (Boulder Daily Camera)
Fremont County Settles With Wrongly Arrested Woman
Fremont County paid $2.4 million to a woman who was wrongly arrested while naked at her home, then locked into a restraint chair and tased (Denver Post)
NATIONAL NEWS
AG Barr Won’t Investigate Hunter Biden
Attorney General William Barr said he saw no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate the president’s claims about the 2020 election or for the tax investigation of Hunter Biden.
‘… Just Put it With the Others’
Several private publishers filed antitrust lawsuits against Google, saying their revenues have declined because of the tech giant’s monopoly. Google also faces antitrust lawsuits from the U.S. Department of Justice and groups of states.
Facebook Friends Google
And Google and Facebook have agreed to team up in fending off their respective antitrust lawsuits.
New Charges in Lockerbie Bombing
Attorney General William Barr announced new charges against a suspect in the 1988 Lockerbie bombing that killed 270 people.
A Bonus Outlier
Boutique law firm Selendy & Gay announced its bonuses, once again beating the top-tier competition from BigLaw.
Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]