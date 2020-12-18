Legal Lasso: Colorado Leads Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Law Week Colorado subscribers: have you seen our new digital edition? Log in here to read Law Week while you’re out of the office.

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Sues Google

Colorado is leading a multistate antitrust lawsuit against Google — just one of three major challenges to the search company’s market influence.

Rep. Neguse Takes on Wildfires

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will start the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus to take advocate for fire crews and fire mitigation.

Supreme Court Updates Suppression Rules

The Colorado Supreme Court voted to approve rules for how criminal trial judges can restrict public access to court records. The new rules will require hearings to close cases as well as reasons for suppression. (Denver Post)

Adams County Coroners Cuts Services

The Adams County Coroner is cutting ties with Broomfield after the city’s leaders expressed “a clear lack of confidence” in her office for its handling of the Elijah McClain death investigation.

COVID in Prisons

Inmates aren’t the only ones at risk inside prisons. More than 400 guards are also out sick, and Gov. Jared Polis has been kicking around the idea of using the National Guard to handle some duties inside prisons.

NATIONAL NEWS