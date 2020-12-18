Legal Lasso: Colorado Leads Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Law Week Colorado subscribers: have you seen our new digital edition? Log in here to read Law Week while you’re out of the office.
LOCAL NEWS
Colorado Sues Google
Colorado is leading a multistate antitrust lawsuit against Google — just one of three major challenges to the search company’s market influence.
Rep. Neguse Takes on Wildfires
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will start the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus to take advocate for fire crews and fire mitigation.
Supreme Court Updates Suppression Rules
The Colorado Supreme Court voted to approve rules for how criminal trial judges can restrict public access to court records. The new rules will require hearings to close cases as well as reasons for suppression. (Denver Post)
Adams County Coroners Cuts Services
The Adams County Coroner is cutting ties with Broomfield after the city’s leaders expressed “a clear lack of confidence” in her office for its handling of the Elijah McClain death investigation.
COVID in Prisons
Inmates aren’t the only ones at risk inside prisons. More than 400 guards are also out sick, and Gov. Jared Polis has been kicking around the idea of using the National Guard to handle some duties inside prisons.
NATIONAL NEWS
Lone Senator Holds Up Judicial Protection Bill
Sen. Rand Paul held up approval of a legislative bill that would grant federal judges privacy, arguing that the bill’s provisions should also be extended to members of Congress.
SCOTUS Punts on Census Case
The U.S. Supreme Court did not rule on whether President Trump can exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census count. The court said judicial resolution of this” case is “premature,”
Partners Saw a Pay Bump Last Year
A survey finds that partners at the nation’s top 200 law firms earned an average of $1.054 million last year, an increase of 10% from 2018. Does that sound right?
Kobe Bryant’s Wife Faces a Familial Lawsuit
The wife of Kobe Bryant is facing a lawsuit from her mother alleging that she owes her money for past unpaid work as a “personal assistant and nanny” for the Bryant family.
