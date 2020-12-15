Legal Lasso: Colorado Electors Cast Votes for Biden

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Electors Cast Votes for Biden

Colorado’s presidential electors cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden yesterday. The state’s votes contributed to the 306 total electoral college votes that solidify Biden’s victory.

Trump Lawyer’s Colorado History

Jenna Ellis, the attorney from Colorado representing President Donald Trump in his bid to overturn his 2020 election loss, was fired from her job as a Weld County prosecutor in 2013 for making mistakes on cases.

ACLU Files Jail Lawsuit

ACLU of Colorado and three private attorneys filed a federal class action lawsuit against the El Paso County Sheriff, alleging that the jail in his county didn’t comply with COVID-19 public health guidelines.

Castle Rock Man Can’t Move Border Wall Case to Colorado

A federal judge in New York refused to move a criminal trial to Colorado for the Castle Rock businessman for his involvement in a border wall fundraising scam.

Weiser and Coffman Celebrate Election Outcome

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and former Attorney General Cynthia Coffman celebrate the rule of law prevailing in the election and commend fellow attorneys general who opted out of a lawsuit challenging the election. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

AG Barr to Resign

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will leave his post before Christmas. The announcement ends a clash between him and the president regarding Barr’s acknowledgment that the DOJ found no widespread voter fraud in the November election. (New York Times)

Biden’s AG Problem

President-elect Joe Biden might have a hard time getting around a federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s involvement with China in his search for an attorney general.

Republicans are Coming Around on Biden Win

With the election results final, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Biden on his win and acknowledged him as president-elect.

New Mexico Offers Child Care Subsidy to Law Students

New Mexico cleared the path for law students — and other graduate students — to receive child care support offered to families at or below 200% of the poverty level.

