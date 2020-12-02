Legal Lasso: Barr Said No Election Fraud Found

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! And you can find our online posts on Google News.

LOCAL NEWS

Arbitration Ends in New DPD Contract

An arbitrator decided that Denver police will receive pay bumps in 2022 after all. The final terms of the new contract are identical to those rejected by the City Council in October.

Defendants Ask for Dismissal in Elijah McClain Lawsuit

Aurora police officers and medics who are being sued over the death of Elijah McClain are asking a judge for dismissal, saying his death was not caused by discriminatory actions on their part.

To Protect Inmates, Police Will Make Fewer of Them

Weld County will take fewer people into custody in order to ease the strain of the coronavirus on inmates at the county jail.

Polis Says Vaccines Shouldn’t go to Inmates First

And in related news, Gov. Jared Polis said incarcerated people, who’ve been subject to many of Colorado’s most severe coronavirus outbreaks, should not be at the front of the line for coronavirus vaccines.

Denver Homeless Camp to Open Dec. 7

Denver’s first city-sanctioned homeless camp will open next Monday in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Capitol Hill and will accommodate women and transgender people.

NATIONAL NEWS

Barr Says No Election Fraud Found

Attorney General William Barr said yesterday that the Justice Department has found no evidence of voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Biden’s Judicial Opportunity

Some federal judges have postponed their retirement in order to prevent President Donald Trump from filing even more seats. Now, the question is how difficult it will be for President-elect Joe Biden to fill their positions if the Senate remains in Republican control.

Bar Presidents Call for Lawyers to Stay Out of Election Issues

Former presidents of the District of Columbia Bar are asking for lawyers to not participate in taking on work “to subvert democratic institutions or burden the courts with claims that the lawyer knows are frivolous.” (Washington Post)

DOJ Investigating Presidential Pardon Scheme

The Justice Department is investigating a possible bribery-for-pardon scheme. The names of individuals are redacted.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]